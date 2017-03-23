P.E.I. fared well in the federal budget released Wednesday with increases in transfer payments and other budget items says Charlottetown's federal member of parliament Sean Casey.

The increase in transfer payments totals $16 million with $10 million for equalization payments and $4.6 million for health transfer payments.

Casey said P.E.I. will also benefit from big ticket items in the federal budget such as child care spaces and affordable housing.

The federal government has budgeted $7 billion over 10 years to create 40,0000 child care spaces across Canada.

Also in the budget was $11 billion dollars over 10 years for affordable housing.

"Both of these things are absolutely priorities for Islanders and we'll be able to share in that very substantial investment in those two areas so this is a, it's a good news budget both at a specific and a general level."

The impact the transfer payments will have on Islanders will depend on how its managed by the province Casey said.

He added all levels of government are facing fiscal challenges, and the transfer payments should help ease those challenges somewhat.