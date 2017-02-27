Members of the Confederation Centre Youth Chorus are working hard to raise money for a big trip coming up in April.

The choir is going to Italy for ten days which includes a visit to the Vatican.

But they won't just be touring the historic city — they'll be performing there as well, in St. Peter's Basilica.

"It's been four years in the making," music director Don Fraser told CBC Mainstreet P.E.I.'s Angela Walker. "We'll be singing in Rome, and touring through Florence."

Vatican 'just lined up perfectly'

It's not the first time Fraser has taken the choir overseas — or to the Vatican.

Kenzie Whalen (left) and Katrina Gallant are two members of the Confederation Centre Youth Chorus going alone with music director Don Fraser to Italy in April. (CBC)

The last time was 2011, when he was able to organize a first performance at St. Peter's.

Now there are lots of new members of the choir who weren't there for the first trip.

"We start very young in the group, and then everybody grows up through the choir," said Fraser. "So I thought this is the perfect year to again do a European tour. Italy just lined up perfectly, and the incredible news is that we are again singing at the Vatican."

'Total immersion' in European culture

It's all thrilling for the young singers, including Kenzie Whalen.

"I think that I'm most excited to experience everything about being in a different culture in Europe," she said. "Also, I'm very excited to go and sing at the Vatican."

The historic significance of the site is not lost on the young singers.

"We're doing a lot of songs that were originated from Italy, and even written in the Vatican," said Katrina Gallant. "And one of the composers' songs that we're singing, Palestrina, he's actually buried in the basement of the Vatican, so just to sing that song there will be a great experience."

One of the access grates to the grottoes of St. Peter's Basilica, where composer Palestrina is buried. (Laura Chapin/CBC)

Being able to introduce the singers to the history and culture Europe offers is the key to the trip for Fraser.

"It's total immersion when you walk into the culture, because the music is so entrenched in what they do," he said.

"I remember in 2007 we were at Vimy Ridge, and the bus driver, he had a knowledge of classical music that was amazing. So there's such a depth, and I think for the young choristers to step into that and realize that they're capable of doing exactly the same thing, at the Vatican of all places, is really quite remarkable."

Months of fundraising

It's meant a lot of hard work for all involved, including bake sales, barbecues, fundraising concerts and selling poinsettias.

Add in all the rehearsals and home practice, and it's been like a part-time job for each member, but it has also strengthened the choir.

"With a goal like this at the Vatican, we're up another notch entirely," said Fraser. "So it's hugely beneficial."

The choir has a fundraising dinner coming up on April 6 at Memorial Hall in Charlottetown, and tickets are available by calling 902-628-6144. The choir leaves for Italy April 17.