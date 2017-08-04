The Water Story Tour, an interactive display that will teach the history of Charlottetown's drinking water, is set to officially launch on Sunday afternoon.

For the tour iteself, there will be five information stations set up around the city to that explain the process of getting the water to city taps.

A team of 10 people put the project together. They came up with the idea at a "Waterlution" Great Water Challenge workshop in March, and won a Charlottetown micro-grant to help launch the tour.

Each station will have a code walkers and explorers can scan on their phone to download an app called Strollopia, where a map for the Water Story Tour can be found with checkpoints.

More content will be available, including articles written by the organizers in easy-to-understand language strollers can appreciate.

Big launch on Sunday

The launch was originally set to happen at the end of June, but one of the organizers, Anouk Paradis said adjustments had to be made to line up with the city's initiatives, and now they're ready to go.

Now that it's ready to go, there's a launch planned in Victoria Park for Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to celebrate.

The launch is designed as an interpretive walk lead by one of the artists.

"The first hour of the event will be dedicated to the tour itself … and then after that she's going to give a piece of wood to all the participants," Paradis said.

"And they're going to be invited to paint either how they feel about the pond right now, what they learned, or anything that speaks to them at that point."

A historian and biologist will also be at the launch.

Paradis said the artist leading the launch targeted the issue of runoff water, the flow of water that occurs when excess water flows over the Earth's surface

Paintings created by participants at the launch will be used as well in an end-of-project display highlighting photos and feedback from the tour.