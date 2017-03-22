The City of Charlottetown is selling rain barrels and encouraging residents to purchase one to help water plants and gardens during the summer months.

"Rain barrels are a great way to address two concerns; water conservation and storm water management," said Councillor Edward Rice, chair of the water and sewer utility committee in a news release.

"Rain barrels are a great source for outdoor water needs, such as watering plants and gardens."

Rice added the popularity of the initiative shows citizens support the city's conservation efforts.

Up to 3 barrels per resident or business

The barrels are $60 each and can be pre-purchased until May 26 while supplies last. The barrels will be available for pick-up on May 27.

The rain barrels are designed to collect rainwater from existing downspouts and can hold 208 litres of water. Multiple barrels can be added together to increase storage capacity, especially for residents and businesses who consume larger amounts of water for outdoor needs.

The city of Charlottetown is selling rain barrels for $60. (City of Charlottetown)

Residents and businesses can purchase up to three rain barrels as part of the program.

Water used from rain barrels is not subject to the seasonal water restrictions that will come into effect on June 1.

Anyone interested in purchasing a rain barrel can do so at city hall.