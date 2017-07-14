The City of Charlottetown is reminding residents and visitors about the permitted use of the Victoria Park bike lanes.

According to the city, the cycling lane in Victoria Park is designated for bicycles, roller blades, scooters, skateboards, inline skates and other self-propelled wheeling devices.

Walkers and runners, including anyone pushing a stroller or walking a pet, are not allowed on the cycling lane, but are meant to use the boardwalk instead.

"Recently there has been some confusion on what type of recreational activity is permitted on the cycling lane," said Councillor Mitchell Tweel, chair of Parks, Recreation and Leisure Activities committee, in a news release.

"Our main concern is safety for all users of the park. We want Victoria Park to be an enjoyable space for visitors and residents alike," he said.

Parents or guardians supervising a young cyclist are the only exception to the rule and are allowed to walk in the bike lane.

'We don't want to see anybody get hurt'

"I'm glad that they did do a clarification," said Mike Connolly, executive director of Cycling Prince Edward Island, who is partnering with the city on this issue.

"I've been inundated with calls from cyclists concerned that they're going to see a high level of foot traffic and stroller traffic in the bike lane."

Mike Connolly with Cycling PEI says strollers and foot traffic are at risk of injury by using the bike lane because of oncoming cyclists travelling at high speeds. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Connolly said foot traffic on the bike lane has been an issue since it opened at Victoria Park a few years ago.

"Having a stroller or walking a dog is very dangerous for the safety of the animal, the dog, the dog walker, the stroller, the babies and the cyclists, because the cyclists are coming at a high rate of speed," he said.

Connolly also said there's a designated area each for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists at Victoria Park so there's room for everyone to enjoy themselves safely.

"We're trying to avoid any collisions and we don't want to see anybody get hurt," he said. "We want to make it as safe as possible."

The Public Works Department will be painting a center line on the newly paved section of the cycling lane next week to help control the flow of traffic.