The Charlottetown area's bus service, T3 Transit, had a record-breaking June, with more than 40,000 riders getting on board.

The 40,095 passengers was a 14.3 per cent increase over the same month last year, when 35,075 passengers used the service in Charlottetown, Cornwall and Stratford.

Transit use is up 11 per cent in the first half of the year compared to January to June last year, the city said in a news release.

The release touted new security cameras and bike racks, and said coming upgrades include free Wi-Fi and a GPS tracking program.

T3 Transit, which started in 2005 with four buses, has since grown to include 11 buses on the road at peak times.