Nine outdoor ice rinks in Charlottetown are ready for public use, though the weather will be less than ideal in the coming days.

The rinks are located at:

East Royalty (MacRae Drive).

Founders Hall (Lower Prince Street).

J. Bomber Callaghan Park (199 Patterson Drive).

Orlebar Park (Orlebar Street).

Mulberry Park (Mulberry Avenue).

Centennial Park (Sycamore Avenue).

MacArthur Park (MacArthur Drive).

Bell Heights Phase II (Bell Crescent).

Victoria Park (off Brighton Road behind City Diamond).

The rinks are resurfaced on a regular basis when the weather permits, and rink conditions are updated each weekday online.

Rain coming

The city said the ideal temperature for the outdoor rinks is about –6 C, but according to Environment Canada the weather won't be that cold until at least Friday night.

Rain is possible today, tomorrow and Thursday.

"There is some warm weather and precipitation in the current forecast that may affect the condition of the rinks," the city said in a release. "Once the weather becomes colder, flooding and resurfacing will resume."

In a rule that came into effect in September, everyone using the rinks must wear helmets approved by the Canadian Standards Association.

Last year, Charlottetown followed the lead of other municipalities around the country and made Canadian Standards Association-approved helmets mandatory for skaters of all ages. (CBC)

Other winter activities

The city also highlighted other activities available under its Winter Active Campaign:

Snowshoes are available at Victoria Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The Victoria Park Boardwalk is open for walking, as is the Confederation Trail from Joe Ghiz Park to where the trail intersects with the arterial highway.

Ski trails are maintained at Victoria Park and Belvedere, but they haven't opened yet due to lack of snow cover.

"There is an incredible amount of hard work that goes into these rinks and trails," Coun. Mitchell Tweel, chair of the city's parks, recreation and leisure activities committee, said in a statement. "We are happy the weather has co-operated and we are able to offer conditioned rinks for our residents and visitors to enjoy."​