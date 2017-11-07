Fourteen people were presented with Veterans Recognition Awards by the City of Charlottetown on Tuesday.
The awards began in 2005 to mark the Year of the Veteran and the city has continued to do it each year.
The veterans have to be nominated by residents to receive the award. Honorees can include those who served in the Second World War, Korean War, Afghanistan, in a peacekeeping role or in Canada in the regular force or reserves.
"Our veterans are the reason we are able to live in a peaceful, democratic society and this event gives us an opportunity to publicly demonstrate our gratitude," Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee said in a release.
The 2017 recipients are:
- Ordinary Seaman W.E. (Bill) Smith
- Pte. Eugene MacNeill
- Leading Seaman Adam Gary Arsenault
- Leading Seaman Amber Gaudette
- Leading Seaman Spencer Lee
- Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Doyle
- Sgt. Scott MacDonald
- 2nd Lt. James Reed Jones
- Lt. Andrew Dunford
- Capt. Jennifer Arsenault
- Capt. Christopher Michaud
- Maj. Jean-Paul Pendergast
- Chief Warrant Officer William Crabb
- Capt. (N) Alex Grant
