Fourteen people were presented with Veterans Recognition Awards by the City of Charlottetown on Tuesday.

The awards began in 2005 to mark the Year of the Veteran and the city has continued to do it each year.

The veterans have to be nominated by residents to receive the award. Honorees can include those who served in the Second World War, Korean War, Afghanistan, in a peacekeeping role or in Canada in the regular force or reserves.

"Our veterans are the reason we are able to live in a peaceful, democratic society and this event gives us an opportunity to publicly demonstrate our gratitude," Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee said in a release.

The 2017 recipients are:

Ordinary Seaman W.E. (Bill) Smith

Pte. Eugene MacNeill

Leading Seaman Adam Gary Arsenault

Leading Seaman Amber Gaudette

Leading Seaman Spencer Lee

Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Doyle

Sgt. Scott MacDonald

2nd Lt. James Reed Jones

Lt. Andrew Dunford

Capt. Jennifer Arsenault

Capt. Christopher Michaud

Maj. Jean-Paul Pendergast

Chief Warrant Officer William Crabb

Capt. (N) Alex Grant

