A Charlottetown wellness initiative this week will focus on getting young Islanders to care for themselves physically, mentally and financially.

Charlottetown's Youth Retention Advisory Board is will sponsor free sessions on yoga, healthy eating, first-time home-buying, cyber wellness and budgeting during Youth Wellness Week Oct. 2 to 6.

"It can kind of be an overwhelming topic to talk about I think for a lot of young people," said Zac Murphy of the issue of financial wellness, speaking with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Graduating with debt

Murphy sits on the advisory board and is also a financial advisor with Younker & Kelly in Charlottetown, and is co-guiding one of the free sessions, which are aimed at people younger than 35.

"A lot of young people are graduating from university and post-secondary institutions these days with high levels of debt," he said, noting they're trying to buy cars and homes while simultaneously putting away savings.

'A lot of young people are graduating from university and post-secondary institutions these days with high levels of debt,' financial advisor Zac Murphy told Compass host Louise Martin. (CBC)

Murphy and Tim Butler from Investors Group will tell participants how to get started tracking their spending and sticking to a budget. They'll also explain investment vehicles including RRSPs and tax-free savings accounts.

Part of the goal of the sessions is to make Charlottetown a more attractive place for young people to live, work and stay.

In 2014 the city formed the Youth Retention Advisory Board — which issued a report a year ago with several recommendations for better retaining youth.

'Committed to the young people'

"What the City of Charlottetown wants to show is that they're committed to the young people in the community ... and we want to attract other people here, and showcase some of the entrepreneurs," Murphy said, noting the sessions are all being led by young Island professionals.

"Hopefully it encourages other young people to get involved," he added.

The financial wellness session happens Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the P.E.I. Brewing Company.

For a full list of sessions, visit the Charlottetown Youth Matters page on Facebook.