Emergency officials in Charlottetown had to assist a pair of boaters and their dog in the harbour on Friday afternoon.

According to Charlottetown's deputy fire chief Tim Mayme, the department received a call for assistance just after 2:30 p.m.

A rescue boat from the Charlottetown Fire Department was able to reach the boaters, who weren't too far from the shore and just south of the Blockhouse Point Lighthouse.

Wade Martel said he and his wife Kim Martel decided to take their boat out to Holland's Cove for a swim and a barbecue. But it wasn't long before Wade noticed water coming into the boat.

Wade Martel and his wife Kim were escorted safely back to shore by a rescue boat. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

'I knew there was something wrong'

"Just all of a sudden something happened," he said. "We got out to the entrance of Holland's Cove, and I knew there was something wrong. It was pretty near covering the engine."

Mayme said the boaters were eventually able to make it safely to shore, albeit it slowly, and received an escort from the rescue boat. Martel and his wife were back safely on the shore about a half hour after he called 911.

"We had our life jackets on. I just tried to deal with it as calmly as I could," he said.

Mayme added that an off-duty volunteer firefighter who happened to be out on the water at the time of the incident boarded the Martel's boat to help bail them out.

"They were taking on water. The boat was still under power. The bilge pump was working, but wasn't taking enough water out," he said.

He said the Charlottetown Fire Department typically receives about six to eight water rescue calls a summer.