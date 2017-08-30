A Charlottetown family is hoping to finally solve the mystery of what they believe may be a bomb shelter built years ago under their garage.

Since they moved into the home on Colonel Gray Drive nine years ago, Jackalina Van Kampen and Bart Van Eyk have known about the strange room, which can be accessed by a small hatch in the floor in a corner of the garage.

"We've heard when we moved into this house, from the realtor, and from neighbours and various other Islanders that it was possibly a bomb shelter or a bunker of some sort," said Van Kampen.

The room, with concrete cinder block walls, is tall and wide enough for an adult to stand in with arms outstretched, and a few metres in length.

"Having stuck my head in the hole and looked … I think it is a bomb shelter," said Van Eyk.

Old Bonnell estate

The couple said the house was built in 1955, around the time of the Cold War, and was formerly inhabited by P.E.I. Senator Lorne Bonnell. The property is called the "Bonnell Estate," said Van Kampen.

'I'm not going down there,' says homeowner Bart Van Eyk of the small concrete room under his garage. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The current homeowners believe the room was created all those decades ago for the senator's protection. There are air and heating ducts leading into the space, as well as electric lighting and water lines.

"It's more than just a hole, it seems very purposeful in its construction, so somebody had an intention," said Van Kampen. "Something more in mind than just a hole to dump things in."

"Seems a little absurd, but at the time of course it was the 'red scare,'" added Van Eyk.

The whole house seems to have been built to withstand just about anything, Van Kampen said.

'Built as if somebody was afraid'

"It's very solid. The floor of the house is poured concrete over metal trusses and pans, and the walls are very solid. The whole thing is built as if somebody was afraid," she said.

'It might be a place to hide if the bombs were falling,' Jackalina Van Kampen says of the small concrete room under her garage. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It might be a place to hide if the bombs were falling."

The family hopes by talking about the bunker, they'll hear from someone who has information about the room and they'll finally be able to clear up the mystery of why it was built.

Why haven't they ventured in yet?

"I myself have never been down in that hole because it's kinda creepy," said Van Kampen.

"I'm not going down there," laughed Van Eyk.