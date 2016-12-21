The Charlottetown Public Works department is reminding Islanders to take care when walking on sidewalks with significant ice build up.

"It's winter conditions. They're very variable and difficult for everyone," said Paul Johnston, manager of the Public Works department.

Snow accumulation and freezing temperatures have led to ice build up on sidewalks that don't always get cleared as quickly as roads to.

"Those machines move slower and carry less loads than other vehicles so it's a little more difficult to get around," said Johnston. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"That constant tire contact on the road, multiple cars, just the radiant heat that comes off of engines, the black pavement that the solar conditions help out with — sidewalks aren't like that," said Johnston.

'It's just a matter of monitoring your footing'

Johnston also said sidewalk plows are less efficient than their road counterparts.

"Those machines move slower and carry less loads than other vehicles so it's a little more difficult to get around with it," he said.

Johnston said while sidewalk plows clear as much as possible as quickly as possible, pedestrians should take care in areas that have not yet been reached.

"It's just a matter of monitoring your footing," said Johnston.