Thousands gathered in Victoria Park on Saturday to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary.

Festivities kicked off in the morning with participants who were wearing red and white gathering together to form the Canadian flag.

From there, crowds gathered to watch members of the Charlottetown armoury fire off cannons to mark the occasion.

Islanders showed off their patriotic side at Victoria Park by donning red and white and forming the Canadian flag. (Patricia Bourque Photography)

Many in attendance travelled across the country to be in the city, not just because of the holiday but because they wanted to see where it all began.

To help celebrate Canada's 150th, the Charlottetown armoury fired their cannons for the crowd. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"We wanted to be in Charlottetown with it being the home of our founding fathers so we felt it was the place to be July 1st," said Anna Dewolff.

Anna Dewolff and Jim Johnston travelled from B.C. to Charlottetown to see the birth place of confederation. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Dewolff and her partner Jim Johnston travelled to Charlottetown from British Columbia as part of their road trip across the country.

"I was born in England and became a citizen when I was 18, so I'm really proud and pleased to be Canadian," she said.

The Sivaraj family travelled to Charlottetown from Ottawa, Ontario. They have a goal to celebrate Canada Day in every province and territory. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The Sivaraj family are from Ottawa, Ont.

"We arrived in Canada on Canada Day, July 1st, 1984," said the father.

"We saw the whole country celebrate our arrival with holiday and fireworks. So, we decided to come here to the province of Confederation."

The family's goal is to celebrate the day in every province and territory across the country.

A prayer song was performed for the crowd at Victoria Park. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Artists also revealed the P.E.I. Canada 150 mosaic, made up of over 800 tiles that were painted by Islanders across the province.

Members of the HMCS Charlottetown help form the living flag. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"It's been an overwhelming experience for us from coast to coast," said Phil Alain, one of the producers of the mosaic.

The P.E.I. mural is a part of a greater project, connecting with other murals across the country to create a giant mosaic representing Canada.