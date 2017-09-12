A motion to clearly define what is meant by prohibited livestock passed final reading at Charlottetown council Monday night.

The amendments to the nuisance bylaw clearly define what is meant by livestock, and lays out areas of the city where livestock may be kept.

The bylaw bans domestic fowl, horses and other equines, cattle, sheep, mink, foxes, emus, ostriches, and specifically allows dogs and cats.

Some areas of the city where livestock are allowed are laid out, including the Atlantic Veterinary College, Red Shores Racetrack, the experimental farm, and the P.E.I. Humane Society.

The amendment also specifies that those allowed to keep livestock should not allow them to run at large in the city.