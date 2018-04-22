Down 2-0, Charlottetown Islanders need a playoff win on home ice to survive

The Charlottetown Islanders will be looking for their first win of their semifinal series against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada when they play on home ice Tuesday.

The Armanda beat the Islanders 3-1 and 1-0 in games one and two, respectively, in the third round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's playoffs.

Craig Foster, the president of operations for the Islanders, said he thought the team played well Saturday.

"Anytime you lose a 1-0 hockey game, you know it was a well-played game," he said.

"I thought both goaltenders played well and we had a chance to tie it there at the end of the game. We just couldn't get it done."

Foster said he likes the team effort and the way they played in the first two games.

Tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday's home games are available online or can be purchased from the box office Monday.

The winner of the series will face the winner of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Victoriaville Tigres series. The Titan are up 2-0.