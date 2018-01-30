The intersection at Queen and Pond streets in Charlottetown has been a topic of debate between locals, city councillors and now our online readers.

A petition has been circulating online calling for the removal of a yellow house at the intersection, which creates a blind spot for vehicles turning or going through the intersection.

We posted the story on the CBC PEI Facebook page and readers have been debating about what should be done to make the intersection safer.

Some are calling for the city to improve its infrastructure, for motorists to drive more safely, or for the removal of the yellow house.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and conform to CBC style.)

Remove the yellow house

Janette Gallant, who owns the yellow house on the corner, said she's willing to sell if the city makes her an offer.

"I share the concerns of the residents and the people of the area, so I have talked to the city and I feel like it is in the best interest for them to own it," she told CBC News.

Erika Bradley, who also lives in the area, said street visibility has been an ongoing issue — not just at the intersection.

"I have lived on this street my whole life. Our entire street and every driveway has views obstructed," she said in a post on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page.

Erin Tredenick said her vehicle is usually halfway in the intersection before they can see past the vehicles parked on the sides of the roads.

Improvements to infrastructure

Some readers felt the yellow house should be left alone, and that improving the infrastructure in the area would solve the issue.

"I'd think traffic lights would be a better solution," said Julie Gray.

Matthew Cochrane agreed, adding that having the city purchase the house could be more costly.

Queen and Pond is a busy intersection, with schools, restaurants and a pharmacy nearby. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I'm pretty sure the cost of the remediation alone is enough to offset the cost of the traffic lights," he said.

Ricky White said painting the cross walks at the intersection would help add more visibility, while Jennifer Brown said she'd like to see more signage in the area.

"Put up one of those signs that register speed limits to tell you to slow down, make people aware," she said.

Dangerous driving

Most other readers blamed careless driving for the unsafe intersection.

"Folks need to slow down and put your signal lights on early so you can tell where they're going, left or right, not when you're in the turn," said Marolyn Matthews.

Kevin Hardy agreed, saying he's noticed that many drivers on the Island fail to use their signals, headlights or taillights at dusk.

"If people learned how to drive slower at that intersection, it wouldn't be unsafe," said Rudy Simmonds.

Kelsey Murray said drivers aren't looking where they're going when they drive through the area, which causes more problems than the yellow house.

"They're in too much of a hurry to slow down and care about others who are around them. Plain and simple," she said.

A problem throughout Charlottetown

Other readers pointed out that blocked visibility is a traffic issue throughout the city.

"This intersection is nowhere near as bad as trying to get off Park Street onto Kensington Road," said Allan Younker. "You almost have to drive out into oncoming traffic just to see if anything is coming."

Donna Curran said the corner of Passmore and Queen streets faces the same problem.

And Adam Watts said, "I find Queen and Fitzroy worse with the cars packed so close to the corner, you have to be so far out to see what's coming sometimes.​"