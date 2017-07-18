The Island capital will be showing off its blooming beauty later this month.

The City of Charlottetown is participating in the 2017 edition of Communities in Bloom, and is encouraging residents and business owners to spruce up their properties for the occasion.

The national campaign promotes civic pride, environmental responsibility and beautification. As part of the competition two judges will travel to Charlottetown next week to tour the city and offer comments.

"It really is … about civic pride and environmental responsibility," said Ramona Doyle, a sustainability officer with the City of Charlottetown. "So we ask people to spend a little time thinking about their properties, businesses as well, to make sure that they're looking as best they can for when the judges are here."

If the judges are impressed by what they see on the streets of Charlottetown, the city could be recognized during the national awards ceremonies in Ottawa in the fall.

According to Doyle, the judges will critique the city in a number of categories, including overall tidiness, environmental action, heritage conservation, floral displays and landscaping.

Community spirit

Doyle said many Charlottetown residents want to do their part to wow the judges.

"We have a number of people who do take this very seriously," she said. "We have people that like to put up hanging baskets and plant flowers in their yards or just keep their properties looking good."

While Charlottetown has participated in Communities in Bloom in the past, Doyle said this year the city is entered in a special Canada 150 category.

Doyle added area residents and businesses all benefit from having the judges in town.

"They're able to provide us feedback on areas that we're doing a really great job and areas that we might like to give more attention to," she said. "So, it's a nice opportunity to connect with people from around the world and get some feedback on your city."