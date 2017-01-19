Monique D'Amour, manager at the Atlantic Fitness Centre in downtown Charlottetown, has been collecting gently used sneakers for local schools for the past two years.

"There's a lot of schools where the children have no sneakers," said D'Amour, who said the idea to collect the shoes came from her friend, Audrey Pyke.

Together D'Amour and Pyke collect and then deliver the gently used sneakers of all sizes to local schools.

"I just put a basket and a little letter saying that we're collecting old sneakers that people might not wear anymore," D'Amour said.

D'Amour hasn't kept track of how many shoes she's collected over the past couple of years, but said she's had a lot of support from the community.

"A lot my customers, they will drop in and just drop their old sneakers and they're great for people who have no sneakers at all," she said.

Newcomers in mind

D'Amour said that it was important to her and Pyke to do their part to help out.

"We have a lot of newcomers coming in and a lot of these people coming in don't have necessarily two pairs of sneakers or two pairs of shoes," she said. "And since we are in the fitness part of it, [Pyke] thought that sneakers would be great."

D'Amour said she'll continue to collect sneakers for as long as kids need them.

Anyone interested in bringing gently used sneakers can drop them off at the Charlottetown Atlantic Fitness Centre.