New legislation governing child care and early-learning centres on P.E.I. came into effect Jan. 1.

The Early Learning and Child Care Act was actually passed by the legislature back in 2010, but was never brought into force.

Government officials say there were a number of reasons for the delay, including several years needed to write the regulations.

The new act includes updated health and safety requirements for childcare centres, stipulations on equipment to be used and curriculum to be followed.

It also includes new enforcement measures that the government says will strengthen the ability of the Child Care Facilities Board to make sure child-care centres, both licensed and unlicensed, comply with the legislation.