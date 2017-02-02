Starting this Sunday a series of concerts at the the Benevolent Irish Society in Charlottetown will attempt to fill in the space between ceilidh seasons on P.E.I.

It's Ceol Agus Caidre in Gaelic, or Music and Friends in English. The series started a few winters ago.

"We have the facility. Our mandate is traditional music," said Benevolent Irish Society president George O'Connor.

"Let's use the building."

Music and storytelling

The concerts will feature traditional east coast and Celtic music, as well as traditional tunes from Ireland and Scotland. There will also be storytelling.

Cian Ó ​Móráin visited P.E.I. as a touring musician and ended up staying. (CBC)

Band member Cian Ó ​Móráin tells the stories, which he collected from his home in Ireland and on the Island, and loves to share.The stories, he said, add humour and a different element to the concerts.

O'Morain also says he thinks Islanders "by nature love to hear stories and to tell stories."

The concerts will be held every other week from 2-4 p.m.