An Island teen is campaigning to get the chance to share the stage with Canada's biggest country artists.

Julia Dunn, an Island singer-songwriter, is competing with eight other up and coming artists for a chance to perform at the CCMA's Country Music Week in Saskatoon in September.

Dunn said if she won the contest it would be "amazing."

"You just get to be there at the CCMA's, which is something I've always wanted to do just to be around everybody behind the country music scene in Canada," said Dunn.

Competition fuelled by social media

Dunn's competition comes from all across the country and the nature of the contest means she has some stiff competition.

Canadian's vote using an online poll. The act with the most votes will perform. Dunn said that means her stiffest competition comes from acts with a substantial social media following.

"I've just been talking to all my friends and stuff to try and get them to vote, it's mostly on social media though where I can get it across," said Dunn.

This wouldn't be the first time Dunn has shared the stage with country royalty or got the chance by winning a contest.

In 2015 she got the opportunity to perform with Keith Urban at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival by winning a contest put on by a Moncton, N.B., radio station.

Though Dunn would like to repeat her contest winning ways, she said she's happy just to have been the Island nominee.

"I'm honoured to be picked for P.E.I. because there's so many talented artists on P.E.I. so I was really excited about that," said Dunn

The contest runs until June 16 at 5 p.m. The 2017 CCMA Country Music Week runs from Sept. 7 to 10 in Saskatoon.