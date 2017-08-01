If you bought tickets to this year's Cavendish Beach Music Festival, the organizers want to hear from you.

The country music festival recently sent out email surveys to anyone who bought tickets, just as it has since the festival began in 2009.

According to Kim Doyle, vice-president of White Cap Entertainment, which runs the festival, the survey asks concert goers a wide range of questions about their experience on P.E.I. while attending the three-day festival.

For instance, festival organizers want to know where people travelled from to attend the concerts, how much money they spent while they were on the Island and where they stayed. Doyle said nearly 80 per cent of this year's attendees came from off-Island.

"We want to find out more about why they come, what can we do to make their experience better," Doyle said.

"The whole trip to Cavendish Beach Music Festival starts at the point of when you arrive, whether it was the bridge, the ferry or air," she said. "We want to know your trip experience all the way through that."

Doyle said festival officials will share some of the data they collected through the survey with stakeholders, including the provincial government, accommodation managers and area businesses once the results are more carefully studied.

'Instrumental to our growth'

The festival's digital presence is also expanding, according to Doyle. She said about 60 per cent of the concert tickets are now sold through mobile devices.

"If you're not listening, you're just throwing a dart at the dart board, and you have no idea what you're going after."

- Kim Doyle, White Cap Entertainment

Doyle pointed out that the digital survey is just one of the ways the festival is trying to reach out to attendees directly.

"It's instrumental to our growth and development," she said.

"If you're not listening, you're just throwing a dart at the dart board, and you have no idea what you're going after."

Next year the Cavendish Beach Music Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary.