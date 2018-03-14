Mental health services in P.E.I. have been said to be in crisis by some — while those within the system say that hard work has made for ongoing major improvements.

What do you think? Is what's available now meeting the need on the Island?

That's the question we're putting to you — at a public event. It starts tonight at 7 p.m. The event is full, but you can watch a livestream right here or on our Facebook page, where you can share your thoughts.

Panellists will include:

Dr. Heather Keizer , chief of mental health and addictions.

Sarah Stewart Clark, founder of #HowManyWade.

Bruce Davison, manager of Community Mental Health and Addictions West.

, manager of Community Mental Health and Addictions West. Verna Ryan, chief administrator of mental health and addictions.

Audience members, both in person and online, will be invited to share their experiences, express their opinions or ask questions of the panellists.