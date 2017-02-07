CBC Compass
Air Date: Feb 07, 2017 5:59 PM AT
PEI regional, national and international stories.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Wednesday
Periods of rain
6°C
Thursday
Cloudy
-9°C
Friday
Flurries
-14°C
Saturday
Chance of flurries
-5°C
Sunday
Cloudy
-3°C
Latest Prince Edward Island News Headlines
- Maritime Electric preparing for storm
- Irving expects to hire 498 people in P.E.I. over next three years
- P.E.I.'s Ten Strings and a Goat Skin, The East Pointers earn Juno noms
- Matthew Misener sentenced to 1 year in connection to Christmas Day shooting incident
- 'It felt awesome': UPEI business students win at business case competition
Latest Audio and Video
-
-
Sterling Stratton
9:25
Long time educator and school administrator Sterling Stratton justifies his opinion on the recent proposed changes to PEI schools.
-
CBC Compass February 06, 2017
1:01:07
PEI News at 6 with regional, national and international stories.
-
Tag along with a P.E.I. meter man
0:57
Top News Headlines
- 'This is right off the scale': Border town seeks help after spike in refugees
- With electoral reform off the table, minister defends first-past-the-post
- Pence breaks Senate tie, confirming DeVos as U.S. education secretary
- 2 peewee girls hockey teams punished for missing tournament
- 'We're very much aware of the impatience': MMIW commissioners reassure families at 1st press conference
