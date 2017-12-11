The tourists may be long gone, but it's anything but quiet in Cavendish, P.E.I., these days.

There are different types of construction projects underway, including a major expansion of Mariner's Cove Boardwalk. A new restaurant is under construction, as well as space to accommodate several other vendors.

"In order to be ready for the peak tourism season, it means that the work really must continue all year round, and this year is certainly a great example of that, " said Matthew Jelley, chair of the Cavendish resort municipality.

Miranda Ellis and Jaime Newson, speaking with Cavendish resort municipality chair Matt Jelley, are opening a new, larger restaurant in Cavendish. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"There's projects throughout the community that basically from the minute the summer ended and throughout the winter now will be taking part from end to the other."

'Everyone was saying you need a bigger spot, so this was next step.' — Miranda Ellis

Upgrades are also happening at many cottage properties in the area, as well as some restaurants.

After operating the Lost Anchor, Miranda Ellis and Jaime Newson decided to build a new and much larger restaurant just down the road.

Ellis said they simply outgrew their previous spot.

She said the increased kitchen size will allow for a larger menu and accommodate more customers.

"We were there for three years and every year it just got busier and we just didn't think that it was possible," she said. "The feedback was great and everyone was saying you need a bigger spot, so this was next step."

Cavendish resort municipality is hoping the recent construction activity in the community will attract new business to the area. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

BeaverTails is adding three new locations, including one indoor seating, an outdoor patio and a covered deck.

Jelley said Cavendish's diversity is a key to its success. It has attractions, golf courses, restaurants, the beach and, of course, the Anne of Green Gables heritage site.

There is plenty of maintenance work to be done during the off season at tourist attractions in Cavendish. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"In tourism it's essential that things continue to change and that investment continues to happen, and the last three to four years in Cavendish we've seen a lot of new investment and that's translated into more visitors, not just for us, but for the entire province," Jelley said.