Three cottage developments in the Cavendish area are waiting for approval to begin work.

The Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendish and North Rustico has given two of the projects the go-ahead and permits will be issued for construction once the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy and the Department of Communities, Land and Environment give the green light.

The third, a project planned on a portion of land in the Sunset Campground, is awaiting rezoning approval from the resort municipality.

Matthew Jelley, chair of the resort municipality, says the move will be beneficial to the area.

"Any time there is new development it is a positive, the tourism association would certainly be in support of this," he said.

"Cavendish is an in-demand destination and people want to continue to stay in this area and we need more inventory."

'Put it into the overall context'

The three developments all plan to bring three and four-star cottages to the area.

One is planned for a section of land on the Sunset Campground, which would include 30 cottages. Another 40 cottages are planned near Maccoubrey Lane on Route 6, and toward Mayfield another 12 would be built.

Matthew Jelley says more cottages for the scenic region would be good for everyone. (Submitted by Rochelle Byrne)

Jelley said the introduction of 82 new cottages isn't a huge increase in the grand scheme of things.

"You'd have to put it into the overall context … 80, 82 cottages, most of them are going to be phased over the next two or three years, is the equivalent of one new larger development."

'Lots of hills to climb'

Bill Hogg, former owner of the Sunset Campground, is working with the developer on the 30 cottages being proposed on a part of the land he used to own.

That development is still going through the rezoning process, Hogg said, and at the next meeting of the resort municipality will see a decision made on whether to approve the rezoning or not.

If rezoning is approved, the developers will need to have another public meeting on the development itself, along with an engineering assessment on whether or not the land can take on the project.

"There's a lot of hills to climb yet," said Hogg.

12.6 per cent increase

According to the Department of Economic Development and Tourism there are currently 650 accommodations defined as cottages in the area, which means if approved, these developments would represent a 12.6 per cent increase in the number of cottages there.

Hogg said he doesn't think the developers are overreaching in the number of cottages proposed, adding the projects will help accommodate more tourists during good years.

Matthew Jelley says competition in the cottage industry is a good thing for everyone, developers and tourists alike. (Heidi Walsh Bernardi)

"Time will tell, summers like this past summer it's not too much … when we get to another downturn it will probably be difficult."

Meanwhile, Jelley said the increase in the number of cabins will be good for everyone, even if the newer units end up eventually replacing cottages already in the area.

"It also helps other operators. Competition is a good thing — it helps people look at their operations and perhaps make improvements," he said.

"You may end up with the same amount but ultimately if you have more modern, higher-quality accommodations that's not a bad thing either."

The resort municipality will make a decision on rezoning at the Oct. 16 meeting.