Three teens who went into the woods near Cavendish Beach with a pellet gun on Friday got a visit from the RCMP after somebody called to report a gun.

Police investigated and found three 17-year-olds off the Simpson Mill Road as the Cavendish Beach Music Festival was in its first day.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie said it was a relatively innocent situation, but the officers explained to the teens why there would be heightened awareness due to attacks on large gatherings in Europe and the U.S.

Baillie said it's hard to discern a firearm from pellet gun at a distance.

No charges were laid.