Catholic Churches across Prince Edward Island will be taking up a special collection during weekend services to help in drought stricken countries in Africa.

Mary Boyd is with Canadian Catholic Organization for Development and Peace, the official development agency of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops that has developed partnerships with agencies in countries needing the help.

"There's a sharing of the organizations that are doing the relief and development."

Boyd said all funds donated are matched by the federal government and every bit raised will help those who need it.

"We are set up to help in crisis."

'Bad situation'

Boyd attributes the suffering to climate change and conflict.

"The unfair thing about all this starvation and hunger and malnutrition is that the people who are affected by this drought situation are the ones that have the smallest carbon footprint."

Boyd said in South Sudan, 7.5 million people are affected with 1.9 million displaced because of the conflict. There are 1.74 million refugees and of that amount 86 per cent are women and children.

In northern Nigeria, 1.85 million are displaced after fleeing the Boko Haram.

"They are in a bad situation and a situation of fear."

Millions affected

Boyd continued saying the situation in Somalia is the same with millions affected by the war and famine.

"Three million are in a state of severe acute crisis and young children are the hardest hit," she said adding 363,000 young children are suffering from acute malnutrition.

Yemen, considered to be one of the world's poorest countries has 70 per cent of its population affected by the drought.

"A number of them are in severe food insecurity."

Boyd said the funds raised will help buy food and drinking water and provide health care.

"One thing the Development and Peace has learned is when we go into a crisis like this, once we start taking care of the nutrition, the food insecurity, the shelter, the medical, the water and sanitation, then we stay there and we help to rehabilitate the whole community again."