The mystery of Morell's hockey stowaway has been solved.

For a few days, the local rink had a guest hanging around the dressing room area — not a rink rat, but a rink cat.

"I believe late last week was the first sign there might be something in the building," said Ricky MacFarlane, the rink manager. "A little bit of a cat mist I guess you'd call it."

Finally on Monday, there was confirmation.

"It surprised one of our workers here in the Zamboni room," said MacFarlane of the first official sighting. "Weren't really expecting a cat to be in there."

It wasn't a purr-fect home, but it wasn't bad: the stray, nicknamed Gypsy, was given the use of a full dressing room, with jerseys for a bed. (Morell Rink)

MacFarlane sprang into action, and put visitor's dressing room one off-limits to all.

"We found a few old jerseys and made her a little bit of a bed," he said. "I live two minutes away, and ran home and got her some cat food, and she's got some coffee creamers here in a couple of french fry trays."

The orange cat even got a temporary name: Gypsy.

But MacFarlane knew a rink was no place for a cat, even though they did find the wayward feline sliding around on the ice Tuesday.

He went to social media with a few photos, and word quickly got around town.

Caregiver found

Marie Eldershaw heard there was a mystery cat on Facebook.

"I went on, and sure enough, it was the orange cat I'd been feeding," she said. "I just call him Tom. He'd been missing, and I just thought something had got him."

Tom was a stray that had shown up at Eldershaw's door.

Dressing room one was off-limits to other players. (Morell Rink)

He goes in and out for food, but is more feral than housebroken.

"He'll leave, he'll go away for the night and he'll be back in the morning," said Eldershaw. "He gets up on my banister and looks in my window. And then I know that he's there and I just give him something to eat."

Even though "Tom" has kept his wild ways, Eldershaw was concerned when he hadn't been around for a few days.

"I feel better, I feel relieved to know he's all right. Because I was kind of nervous."

She hopes to catch the cat at some point, and take him to the SPCA to be fixed.

That should solve the other mystery: MacFarlane was calling Gypsy a she, while Eldershaw said he's all Tom.