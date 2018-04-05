Someone deliberately injured this cat, PEI Humane Society says

The PEI Humane Society is looking for the public's help in identifying an injured cat.

The cat, a grey, one-year-old male tabby, was found Tuesday near Dalvay by the Sea. It was suffering significant pain from trauma the humane society says was "clearly intentional."

A veterinarian at the shelter performed emergency surgery to prevent hemorrhaging or severe infection.

The cat, now named Macho Man, is healing and will soon be up for adoption soon, the humane society said.

Anyone with information about the cat is asked to contact the PEI Humane Society. All reports are confidential.

