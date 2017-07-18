If you're wondering what years of being out in the sun may have done to your skin, the Canadian Cancer Society, PEI division will be able to show on their new UV photo booth

Emma McDermott, the cancer society's health promotions assistant says the booth can show the potential effects of sun damage to a person's face.

"What this software does is it uses age progression software in order to show participants what they will look like in the future with and without sun damage on their face.

"We'll be taking a picture and then showing them 20 years down the line with sun damage what will happen."

People surprised

McDermott said those who have tried it out are very surprised at what they will look.

"I did it on myself and it was shocking, just the difference when you see your original picture and then the one in the middle of you aged 20 years — that's kind of scary in itself — but them you look at the right hand side with you 20 years with sun damage, the difference is remarkable."

This is what 20 years of sun damage can do to a face. A new photo booth from @CancerSocietyPE . pic.twitter.com/EFZUnSL1YN — @mitchcormierCBC

McDermott said it was good reminder to her to do what she can to prevent further sun damage.

McDermott said the intent of the UV photo booth is to raise awareness of the damage sun can do and educate people on how much faster the sun can age you.

The cancer society is hosting a sun safety demonstration at Victoria Row on July 26 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

An Island dermatologist will speak about the dangers of too much sun and potential risks for skin cancer.

McDermott said the sun safety booth will be set up at events and festivals across the Island over the next few weeks.