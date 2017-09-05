The Charlottetown Festival's artistic director, Adam Brazier, is hopeful a four-day theatre conference that began Tuesday will have the same effect the 1864 Charlottetown Conference had when it helped form Canada 150 years ago.

The conference is being held on the same dates, and Brazier says they are not just looking at launching new ideas for the theatre.

"But also asking ourselves to keep in mind our truth and reconciliation and look back and say, 'OK, how did we get here' and what are the things we need to talk about and still address as we move forward."

'New ideas'

Brazier said he believes this week will always have special meaning not only for P.E.I., but for Canada as well.

"To have this conference this week, it's an exciting beginning to these new ideas."

Adam Brazier, the artistic director for the Charlottetown Festival, says it's exciting for the Confederation Centre of the Arts to be hosting a four-day theatre conference. (CBC)

Brazier said those attending the conference from across Canada include producers, writers, authors, artistic directors, composers, lyricists and others.

"It's a full four-day event that is packed with showcases of new works and panel discussions and keynote speakers and it's all geared towards having discussions on where we want to see the future of Canadian musical theatre going and the kind of stories we like to tell."

'Exciting week'

Brazier said conferences help to remind others involved in national theatre what the Island has to offer with the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

"It's going to be a very exciting week for us," he said.

The full schedule of events for the conference can be found on the centre's website.