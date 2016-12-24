After years of registering a trade deficit in Christmas goods, Canada turned around the trend in 2015, but it is too early to say whether that will hold in 2016.

According to Statistics Canada figures, back in 2005 Canada was enjoying a Christmas trade surplus of close to $36 million. But by 2009 the country was running a trade deficit, thanks largely to a crash in the export of articles for Christmas festivities, which fell from $43.3 million in 2005 and bottomed out at $13.8 million in 2010.

Exports of fresh trees also fell 20 per cent.

Growing demand for artificial trees

At the same time imports of artificial trees were on the rise.

Canada's Christmas imports are mostly artificial trees, with a small fresh tree market. The huge majority of the artificial trees are imported from China.

The value of artificial tree imports rose from $38.7 million in 2005 to $56.9 million in 2015.

Exports began to recover to catch up with steadily increasing imports in 2013. The trend was led initially by growth in articles for Christmas festivities, and boosted by a big jump in fresh tree exports in 2015.

Statistics Canada has not yet reported fresh tree exports for 2016, leaving open the question of whether Canada can maintain its Christmas trade surplus.