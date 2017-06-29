About 400 Canadians are taking a trip from coast to coast to coast on the Canada C3 for Canada's 150th anniversary of confederation in 2017.
The voyage is 150 days from Toronto to Victoria via the Northwest Passage. The idea is to bring Canadians together to share their ideas and experiences.
- 'Really seeing Canada': C3 150 voyage provides unique perspective of the country
- P.E.I.'s Dana Kenny to travel Northwest Passage as a Canada C3 Youth Ambassador
This ship is travelling 23,000 km across the country and stopped in Charlottetown Thursday. The project cost $10 million, with about 65 per cent funding by the Canada 150 fund and the remainder coming from other partners.
Erin Gillespie from Sea View, P.E.I., is one of 10 Islanders who are taking part and gave CBC a tour. She is spending about 10 days aboard. There are 15 legs of the trip where people join and leave.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'A broken relationship': PM speaks about Indigenous issues while on P.E.I.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Donagh student wins RCMP dog-naming contest