A Charlottetown athlete's dream of playing soccer again is coming true.

Cameron O'Hanley just returned from his first international game in Florida, where he played with Canada's Para Soccer team.

O'Hanley, an avid soccer player, suffered a brain injury in a car accident four years ago and worried he'd never play again.

But after persevering and attending three soccer camps he was named to the team, which is made up of players who have had a stroke, brain injury or have cerebral palsy.

"I wasn't very confident," O'Hanley admitted.

Stronger person

Now, the 21-year-old says he's very excited to have the opportunity to travel and play with the team.

O'Hanley said the team will travel to Argentina in September.

"It feels surreal 'cause I don't think I ever would have played at an international level if my accident didn't happen."

O'Hanley told Island Morning the accident made him a stronger person.

"It was a very horrible thing that happened to me but the way I've dealt with it I've learned so much about myself," he said. "I'm just really proud of myself and beyond happy."

O'Hanley said he appreciated the support the team gave him during his first international game.

"Being able to wear my country's colours again...to be able to do it again, I can't even explain it."