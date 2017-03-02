It makes sense that a musician would want to launch their new album at home, but for Cam MacMaster, that means quite a trip.

MacMaster is originally from Cardigan, P.E.I., but now lives in New Hampshire.

Even so, he wanted the launch concert to take place at home on the Island, this Sunday, March 5 at the King's Playhouse in Georgetown.

It was romance that lured him away from P.E.I.

"I met the love of my life, and I don't know if I'd say I got tricked into moving down here, but I got married and moved down to Nashua, New Hampshire," he told CBC Mainstreet's Angela Walker.

'I wanted to come home to do this in Georgetown'

There's no question of where he considers home.

A Town This Small is Cam MacMaster's first album. (Cam MacMaster Facebook)

"It will always be on Prince Edward Island, and someday I hope I can convince my wife to move back there with me," said MacMaster. "But I wanted to come home to do this in Georgetown. I grew up playing hockey in Georgetown, and working in Georgetown at the shipyard and just have a tight connection with a lot of people down there, I have a lot of family down there as well."

This is MacMaster's debut album, called A Town This Small, and he confirmed he was thinking of the Island for the title cut.

"When I wrote this song, I was a little bit homesick I guess, and I was picturing home and the things that are going on there," he said.

'A homesick song'

"People going out fishing and people having to leave to go out west to work. Pretty much just a homesick song. My homage to people there and the beauty of the area."

The launch concert won't be a typical one. Instead he's doing it as a songwriter's circle, along with some invited guests, Island musicians Drea MacDonald, and Barry and Garrett O'Brien.

"I really enjoy telling the story behind the song and then singing it to the people," he said of the circle format. "I think they get more of an understanding and connect to the song better."

The launch is a matinee, happening at 2:30 p.m. at the King's Playhouse in Georgetown on Sunday, March 5.