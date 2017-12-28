It's not something you see often at school — students rolling past each other in the hallway riding unicycles or self-propelled skateboards.

But that's exactly what happens three times a week before morning classes at Westisle Composite in Rosebank, P.E.I.

"They usually stick to this hallway," said vocational teacher Irwin Campbell. "So students that are on this hallway, they're familiar with them and 'Oh yeah, that's the busker club.'"

A student in the busker club zips through the hallway on his unicycle, before classes. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Campbell, who was a busker in his younger days, recalled the day 12 years ago when he went into the principal's office to ask about starting a new busker club in the school gym.

'Sense of achievement'

"He was gung-ho for it and he said, 'Anything to grab students that need an extra interest,'" Campbell said.

The busker club has helped students with their self-esteem. "It gives them a little sense of achievement," he said.

Vocational teacher Irwin Campbell, who was a busker in his younger days, started the busker club at the school 12 years ago. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"And then once they grab on to a skill, like pogo-sticking or unicycling, their self-esteem just goes right through the roof."

Ben Harper, a Grade 12 student, has been coming to the busker club for three years. At first, he was quite shy.

'You focus on that instead of all the school work and all the pressure on your grades and everything.' — Jasper McCormack

"Didn't really want to put myself out there, but from this, I do now," Harper said. "Whenever someone says, 'Who wants to pogo?' I can now."

Campbell recalled one student who really came out of his shell, thanks to the club.

"Just seeing the difference," Campbell said. "He was really good at pogo-sticking and once he got the hang of it, it was like everybody was in awe and you could just see the ... transformation in him."

Students have a variety of busker equipment to try out, including six unicycles, two giraffe unicycles, eight rollo bollo boards and pogo sticks.

Jasper McCormack and Ben Harper do a little square dance on unicycles in the school hallway. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"The pogo stick seems to be a hit," Campbell said. "It's a lot of fun, and it's a really good workout."

Balancing on a unicycle or jumping on a pogo stick for a few hours a week can also help students get away from the pressures of school.

"It's just something fun to do," said Jasper McCormack, a Grade 10 student. "So you focus on that instead of all the school work and all the pressure on your grades and everything."

Harper is reaching new heights on his pogo stick. The Grade 12 student has been in the busker club for three years. (Pat Martel/CBC)

The busker club has also become home for students in search of a place to belong.

"We've had some examples where they just felt like they didn't fit in," Campbell said. "This one here is not like a team sport. It's more individual and then we kind of team them together."

'It will eventually pay off'

This is Harper's last year at Westisle. The busker club has taught him to keep pushing if he wants to succeed.

"It just shows that if you keep going at something, despite how difficult it may be, it will eventually pay off and it will be worth it in the long run."

The school busker club has become a home for some students who felt they didn't really fit in with others. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Harper had some advice for students who are thinking about joining the busker club, but are a little shy.

"Oh, come out. Once you start getting out there and doing stuff, you don't even worry about people watching you," Harper said. "You just have fun with what you're doing."