A charitable organization that works to spark new business sponsorship of arts and culture groups is expanding one of its programs to P.EI.

Business for the Arts says its artsVest program gives small- and mid-sized arts and culture organizations the expertise and tools they need to pair with local businesses. That can include training, networking events and matching incentive funds.

"With funding support from the Government of Prince Edward Island and the Government of Canada, $206,000 will be invested into the province over the next two years," the organization said in a news release on Friday.

Creative industries contribute approximately $120 million to the provincial GDP and employ more than 2000 Islanders, Economic Development Minister Heath MacDonald said in a statement.

"It is crucial that we make appropriate investments to ensure these industries continue to thrive and to tell our story to the world," he said.

Organizations interested in the artsVest program are asked to attend an information session and sponsorship workshop on April 24 in Charlottetown, or on April 25 in Summerside.