Dumville accuses premier's staffer of trying to influence committee

Independent MLA Bush Dumville questioned Premier Wade MacLauchlan on whether his administration tried to influence the province's public accounts committee. The suggestion came on the first day of the spring sitting of the Legislative Assembly.

Public accounts is a committee of the legislature which scrutinizes government spending.

Dumville was a member of the committee when he was still with the Liberal party, as it was reviewing the auditor general's report on e-gaming.

"On January the 6th, 2017 your chief of staff Robert Vessey in a meeting with Liberal committee members and others on the second floor of the Coles building made the following statement. And I quote, 'the premier wants e-gaming put behind him,'" stated Dumville.

Dumville asked MacLauchlan if he gave the instruction to his chief of staff or if Vessey was acting alone.

'E-gaming has been put behind us'

A government spokesperson says Vessey did not say that and MacLauchlan told the house he does not have personal knowledge of that happening either.

"There was a long preamble there and some insinuations ... that I know nothing about or the factual basis for it. My Speaker I will say again that our committee members, our caucus members work as a team and we are moving forward as a government and indeed I expect we will find in this sitting that indeed e-gaming has been put behind us."

Opposition parties have long accused government of trying to direct the work of standing committees.

MacLauchlan said, as leader, he does not make is his business to tell committees what to do.

