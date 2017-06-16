Former Compass anchor Bruce Rainnie will join the University of Prince Edward Island as the inaugural Applied Communications, Leadership, and Culture practitioner.

Robert Gilmour, the university's vice-president academic and research, said Rainnie will be able to provide practical, real-life insight for students.

"While on campus, he will be able to interact and have one-on-one conversations with students; he will also present the end-of-year ACLC public lecture," Gilmour said in a press release.

Rainnie, who now works as the executive director for the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame, will also serve as the program's first Journalist in Residence.

Rainnie has been a reporter and broadcaster with CBC for over two decades, hosting the Island's Compass for 13 years before stepping down in April. He was also a sports announcer for numerous events including seven Olympic Games.

Rainnie will be UPEI's first Journalist in Residence. (CBC)

He said he is thrilled to serve UPEI and its students in such a way, and he said he couldn't be more pleased to remain tied to the Island.

"Simply put, I'm going to be working with students on their public speaking and presentation skills, helping them present better in interview, job interview, or public presentation settings," he told CBC.

The university described its ACLC program as strongly encouraging students to explore their individual interests and career ambitions.

The objective of the program, by bringing in people like Rainnie, is to bridge skills acquired during the pursuit of a liberal arts education to the world beyond academia.

"I am very proud to be a part of and contribute to the university," Rainnie said.