The Brookvale Provincial Ski Park in Queens County, P.E.I., is scheduled to open its alpine skiing late afternoon Thursday.

The park's website says its hill will be open Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Brookvale's Nordic skiing opened this weekend, though all nine trails are closed Wednesday.

The ski hill is celebrating its 50th anniversary this season, with its birthday on Jan. 28.​