A P.E.I. man is hoping to see the jetty at the Confederation Bridge fabrication yard reopened after public access was restricted because of safety concerns.

Ricky White is a former resident of Borden-Carleton, but said he visits the area often and has been fishing at the pier for the last 20 years.

Former Borden-Carleton resident Ricky White says he liked to use the jetty to fish with friends when visiting his hometown. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"It's home and it's a great view of the bridge and it's calm, no stress, and get out. Who doesn't love fishing?" he said.

The fabrication yard, which is owned by the province, has had fencing since it was constructed, but White said it was easy to still access the wharf for fishing.

'A little disappointing'

That's all changed because, as of a few weeks ago, the wharf has been locked due to safety concerns.

White said that's left him and several others without a fishing spot.

"Growing up in Borden, it's a little disappointing. I like going to Borden, seeing old friends up there fishing at the jetty, and now she's closed and there's only a few weeks left of fishing season," he said.

White said he's never felt unsafe at the wharf and said the closure is a loss for Borden-Carleton

"Borden doesn't have much ... they do have a little and they locked the gate on it." White said. "I'd like to see the gates reopened."

'Very dangerous'

Jamie Aiken, CEO of Finance PEI, said he's open to the wharf being used for recreational use, but it's too dangerous to use as is.

"If someone was to fall over, it would be very dangerous. There is limited abilities for that person or persons get back on the jetty itself," Aiken said. "It wasn't designed for the public to have that access.

Jamie Aiken, CEO of Finance PEI, says the province has hired an engineer to evaluate the state of the jetty and its potential uses. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"It's quite a distance out from the water so from a safety perspective, we do have fencing around it today."

Aiken said the province has hired an engineer to evaluate the state of the jetty and its potential uses, but for the moment, public safety comes first.