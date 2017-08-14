A book to commemorate the international sport of harness racing, or trotting as it known overseas will be launched August 16 at Red Shores.

The launch will take place during the 2017 World Trotting Conference and the fifth leg of World Driving Championship taking place on P.E.I. from August 14 to 19.

The book, World Harness Racing was co-authored and edited by Jerry McCabe and published by Larry Resnitzky of Retromedia Publishing.

Resnitzky said there is a good segment in the book about P.E.I. harness racing.

"We made sure there was a local flavour to the book. We made sure our great harness racing history was not forgotten amongst the world's harness racing histories." said Resnitzky.

McCabe said trotting, as it is called overseas, is the second largest sport in Finland and is one of the biggest sports in Sweden and is very popular in France and Australia.

Making comeback

"The betting is a big money maker, big business," he said.

McCabe said in other places it is making a big comeback after having a rich history in the early days.

"In Great Britian and Ireland, the sport is on the upswing."

The author reached out to the 20 countries that were part of the international trotting association for information.

"We were delighted to hear from 17 countries that provided their harness racing history and selected three of the driving legends from each country," said Resnitzky.

The co-author said it was interesting to find out how harness racing evolved in different parts of the world.

"Learning about these legends was very interesting to me. We have two women that are profiled among the 45 legends … to learn their place was very interesting as well," said McCabe.

The book also includes P.E.I. driving legends Joe O'Brien and Wally Hennessey who both captured the Elitloppet in Sweden, a race considered to be the most prestigious in the world of harness racing or trotting.