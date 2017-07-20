A special tea held 150 years ago will be recreated at the Bonshaw Hall to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary.

The building was built in 1867 as a Presbryterian church and after opening it in May, Harry Baglole says they still had a deficit from the construction.

"So they held this special tea, Bonshaw tea to raise some money to help pay off the debt. And that original Bonshaw tea was held 150 years ago on July 18th."

The year's commemorative tea will be held July 23 at the same building that is now known as the Bonshaw Hall.

Baglole said a write up in a P.E.I. newspaper about the 1867 tea was colourful and nice.

"It said the day was cloudy with a few showers in the morning and then it cleared up and they had a great day."

Newspaper account describes event

Baglole said a steamer, the Heather Belle brought people from Charlottetown to the tea.

"Believe it or not, they steamed right up to the bridge at Bonshaw. It must have been a very high tide or perhaps a deeper stream than now."

The Bonshaw Tea will recreate a tea held 150 years ago. (Angela Walker/CBC)

A brass band, a bagpiper and a choir perform at the tea and Baglole added the newspaper gave a full account of the food at the picnic.

"That included beef and ham and cake and strawberries and cream and ginger beer was mentioned prominently and tea of course and so it was quite a grand event."

The tea raised 60 pounds. Baglole said it's assumed the amount was enough to pay the deficit.

The church was decommissioned about 12 years ago and purchased by a group that now operates it as a community hall and a post office.

Baglole said they will recreate the event beginning at 2 p.m. with music and food and added people are welcome to dress in period costumes.