​It was all smiles and fun today as the expanded Bonshaw Hills Provincial Park — four-and-a-half years in the making — was officially opened.

"We were looking to provide outdoor recreational opportunities for everybody, children, older people, and that's what we're finding," said Bryan Thompson of the Bonshaw Hills Public Lands Committee.

"The trail system, playground is being used by people of all ages, and I think you know there's people coming out to see what it's all about that perhaps otherwise wouldn't be going on trail systems and playgrounds."

'The real gratification'

The park includes an accessible natural playground with swings, climbing spaces and a picnic shelter.

It also has more than 20 kilometres of new multi-use trails through the hills and along the scenic Bonshaw River.

Melinda Lewis and her son Brenen take a look the Bonshaw Hills trail system before embarking on a hike. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"Very exciting," said Albert Flavelle, trail designer with Cycle PEI. "Just to see, not just today, but everyday that goes by. You come by here on the weekend and it's hard to find a parking place."

"That's the real gratification is when you come in here and see the smiles on people's faces whether you're hiking or biking or whether you're just here with your family for a picnic, kids on the playground, it's absolutely fantastic."

The project is joint effort of community leaders, naturalists, hikers and cycling groups, along with First Nations and government.

Bonshaw Hills Provicial Park includes a natural playground with slides and swings. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

'Feeling at home'

The park's main trail was named Ji'ka'we'katik to honor the traditions and history of the Prince Edward Island's Indigenous people.

Ji'ka'we'katik means "the place where bass are plentiful" in Mi'kmaq.

"It's very beautiful," said Chief Matilda Ramjattan of Lennox Island First Nation. "When I see the children here, they're feeling at home and you can see that. It is very good to have a place where we could all be safe and have some exercise."

Bonshaw Hills Provincial Park is now made up of nearly 700 acres.

'Ecosystem for healthy living'

The total cost of improvements to the park and its trail system is $600,000-$700,000 paid for by the province.

The park has grown to nearly 700 acres and has more than 20 kilometres of trails. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"It's an ecosystem for healthy living," said Minister of Economic Development and Tourism Heath MacDonald.

"There's all kinds of stuff going on in Bonshaw and what an addition to community. It's certainly putting Bonshaw on the map."