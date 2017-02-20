While some people may not like all the snow P.E.I. has received, it is good news for wild blueberry growers.

John Handrahan, president of the P.E.I. Wild Blueberry Growers Association, was worried earlier in the month when there wasn't much snow to protect blueberry plants from damage.

But the heavy snow is now protecting the plants.

"Wild blueberries take their damage more from drying effects than absolute cold. So having the snow cover over the vines keeps the wind off [and] gives them shelter and insulation," said Handrahan.

"So when the wind can't get at them to dry them out, the vines come through the winter in much better condition."

Handrahan said he hasn't heard of any blueberry plants that have been damaged from the weather so far this winter.

He said once the plants make it through to mid-March, then the risk of winterkill has usually passed. But if temperatures get too warm in March, there is the risk of spring damage.

Handrahan said that's when fruit buds start developing in the warm weather, and then get damaged if the temperature drops.

He added he hoped there will be snow cover in March, in order to protect the plants.