Blizzard conditions early Thursday morning delayed fire crews from reaching a burning home in Pleasant Valley says New Glasgow Fire Chief Jason Peters.

The house is a total loss but the residents, a couple and their dog, were able to get out safely after being alerted to the fire by the smoke detector and the dog.

Peters said the call was received at 3 a.m. but plows were off the road at the time, so fire crews had to deal with poor driving conditions including drifting and white outs. That delayed the department's response time.

"When we arrived the house was totally in the ground at that point. The wind conditions of that night certainly made the fire advance quite quickly and therefore left us with nothing to work with when we got there," said Peters.

He said they were at the scene for two-and-a-half hours. They had to request the assistance of a snowplow to escort them back to the fire station afterwards.

The office of the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.