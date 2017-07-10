Ryan Bradley grew up spending his summers on P.E.I.'s south shore, looking out across the Northumberland Strait and wondering if one could swim all the way to New Brunswick.

Ryan Bradley spent his childhood swimming in the Northumberland Strait. (bigswim2017.kintera.org)

"We have a summer cottage in Cumberland," Bradley told CBC's Island Morning. "As a kid you look across and wonder if it's ever possible."

It is possible, as the annual Big Swim for The Brigadoon Children's Camp Society proves each year, and this time Bradley is going to try it for himself as the only Islander in the event.

Normally a long-distance cyclist — he's cycled P.E.I. tip to tip a few times — Bradley said his interest was piqued when he was travelling over the Confederation Bridge about seven years ago and saw the swimmers and kayakers who accompany them down below.

From pool to open water

He checked out what it was about online, and will take on the approximately 15-km swim on Aug. 6.

Ryan Bradley started his training earlier this year with an hour of pool swimming. (bigswim2017.kintera.org)

Bradley has done some triathlons, but had never swum longer than 1.5 km before. He started with hour-long pool swims and is currently up to 9.2 km in open water, which he always does with family or the friend who will be paddling the crossing with him.

The crossing is the major fundraiser for Brigadoon, a non-profit recreational facility for children living with a chronic illness, a chronic condition or a special need.

The fundraising goal this year is $175,000, with Bradley attempting to raise $3,000, enough to support three children.