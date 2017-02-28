Big melt follows big dump
There was just a trace of snow on the ground to start February
By Kevin Yarr, CBC News Posted: Feb 28, 2017 8:44 AM AT Last Updated: Feb 28, 2017 8:44 AM AT
February on P.E.I. started with almost no snow on the ground, and is ending with very little snow on the ground.
But there was a lot that happened in between.
Environment Canada recorded just a trace of snow on the ground at the Charlottetown Airport on Feb. 1.
On Feb. 8 an ice storm warning closed schools and dropped seven centimetres of snow. Three more storms would follow over the next eight days.
On Feb. 17, snow on the ground peaked at 75 centimetres. It started to melt slowly, and then more quickly over the last week.
As of Monday morning, Environment Canada recorded just five centimetres of snow on the ground at Charlottetown Airport.
The melting trend is likely to continue, with rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Wednesday
Periods of rain or freezing rain
8°C
Thursday
Periods of rain
7°C
Friday
Sunny
-7°C
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
-8°C
Sunday
A mix of sun and cloud
-4°C
