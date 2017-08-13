Some Islanders spent Sunday struggling with their Internet connection for the second time in less than two weeks.

"Last night we had several shows we just couldn't watch. Buffering and shut the computers down. Thought that was the issue and this morning it's the same deal," said Bell Aliant customer Louise Myers.

"The internet itself, you couldn't connect to different sites. If you did get on, it was just a lot of buffering," he said.

Myers was just one of several Bell Aliant customers dealing with connection issues.

Okay @Bell_Aliant what on earth is going on with the painfully slow internet across PEI? — @HastelowS

Mine was super slow all day yesterday, pretty much non-existent this morning.Went on data (through @eastlink) because it was driving me nuts — @MsLindss

@Bell_Aliant DSL service issue in Fortune Bridge PEI. We and our two neighbours all have much diminished speeds this am — @rhh

Customers reported issues from Montague to west of Summerside.

"We had a network issue overnight that resulted in slow internet service for some customers in the Charlottetown area," wrote a Bell Aliant representative to CBC. "It was not a fibre cut so we were able to restore service earlier this morning."

This is the second time there has been a disruption in service from Bell Aliant since Aug. 4.

Bell Aliant landline and cell services went down after an outage they said was caused by "accidental damage to multiple fibre network links."